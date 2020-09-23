IPL 2020 | 'Have been working hard on my fitness': Sanju Samson after match-winning display against CSK

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Samson took the game away from Chennai Super Kings as he scored 74 off just 32 deliveries, and also played a part in four dismissals behind the stumps.

his blistering knock of 32-ball 74 runs, along with four dismissals from behind the stumps steered the side to a win in their opening game of IPL 2020.

Samson smashed nine sixes en-route his 74-run knock, and took two catches and stumped out two others as Rajasthan won the match by 16 runs.

He was justifiably named the Man of the Match for his performance and in the post-match presentation, Samson insisted that he has worked hard on his fitness.

"My game plan is stand and deliver. If it's in the arc I go for it, and it's very important to keep the intent to hit the ball if it's there to be hit," said 25-year-old Samson in the post-match presentation ceremony in which he was declared player of the match.

"I've been working hard on my fitness, diet and training, and on my strength, because my game relies a lot on power hitting. I think range-hitting is what the game demands in this generation. I had time to work out in these 5 months, and I think I've increased that ability."

Additionally, Samson took two catches and stumped two batsmen in CSK's chase. RR already have another wicketkeeping options in Robin Uthappa and Jos Buttler, the latter of whom is yet to join the team.

"Everyone likes to keep wickets (about Buttler and Uthappa as alternate options) and no one likes running around, but it's up to the coach. We are happy to bring smiles on the fans' faces and we hope to continue doing so," said Samson

