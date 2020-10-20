IPL 2020 | Sanjay Bangar reveals how MS Dhoni used thigh pads to become one of the best finishers

Image Source : PTI MS Dhoni

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has revealed how MS Dhoni delved into himself and earned the reputation of being the greatest finisher of all time.

Ever since his arrival to the biggest stage, former India skipper MS Dhoni carried the tag of being a prolific batsman. Knocks like 148 against Pakistan and 183 against Sri Lanka helped Dhoni to steal the initial spotlight. However, along with his brute batting prowess, Dhoni also carved his finishing skills as his career progressed.

Dhoni became a lot more calculated in his shot-making, especially after donning the Indian skipper's hat. Bangar recalled an interesting story about why Dhoni curbed his natural instinct to become a 'great' finisher.

“I came to know recently as to how - in his formative years because he is such a hitter of the ball, has that natural ability to clear - Dhoni curbed his natural instinct. He used to write on his thigh pad - 1, 2 - Tick Tick and 4, 6 - Cross Cross,” Bangar said on Star Sports.

“So every time he would go out to bat, and he’d be putting on his thigh pad, he’d probably have a look at that. It would remind him that he has to follow a process. And that is how by running those one and two he became such a great finisher.”

Bangar further pointed out that Dhoni's ability to squeeze singles and doubles make him a prolific finisher.

“Most finishers in world cricket have realised the importance of singles, doubles. You look at Michael Bevan, look at MS Dhoni. They have this thing in common, which helps them win cricket matches. It’s not those fours and sixes. And that is the process that MS Dhoni follows,” he said.

Reacting to Dhoni's batting woes in the on-going IPL 2020, Bangar said that the Chennai Super Kings skipper has stopped doing his 'pre-delivery movements'. Struggling to stitch a big knock, Dhoni has managed to score just 164 runs in 10 matches so far.

“What I have seen so far of MS Dhoni in this season is that he’s stopped doing his pre-delivery movements. Because of that, he’s slightly late on the ball and when you’re 38-39, you have to give that extra bit of time when you’re playing pace bowlers in excess of 140-145. If he starts getting that extra slit of a second again, the ball will start connecting the middle of his bat,” Bangar said.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage