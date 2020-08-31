Sam Curran could bat at No.3 for Chennai Super Kings in Suresh Raina's absence: Laxman Sivaramakrishnan

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sam Curran

Former India cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan feels that the absence of experienced Suresh Raina will hurt Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020, but feels that the franchise can fill his absence by promoting young English all-rounder Sam Curran to the No.3 spot.

Raina decided to head back home from UAE citing "personal reasons" amid CSK suffering a massive blow with 13 personnel, including two cricketers, down with coronavirus.

Raina has been a key member of CSK's successful 12-year-long journey and is the leading run-getter for the franchise. But while CSK boss N Srinivasan remains unfazed over Raina's departure, Sivaramakrishnan feels that it would hurt CSK's batting order.

"In T20s, most teams employ leg-spinners to trouble the right-handers. But then, a left-hander could negotiate with leggies easily. So the loss of such an established batsman like Raina would hurt CSK," Sivaramakrishnan told the Times of India.

"But they have a utility player in Curran and could send the southpaw up the order. He can bat at No. 3 and give CSK those useful runs.

"Over the years, we have also seen Dhoni preferring left-arm pacers. Curran can come in handy since he can swing the ball in the air and is a very enthusiastic fielder," Siva added.

Curran made his IPL debut last year and played nine matches for Kings XI Punjab. He scored 95 runs and picked 10 wickets which included a hat-trick. He was later roped in by CSK earlier in December for INR 5.5 crore.

