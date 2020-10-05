IPL 2020 | Sachin Tendulkar praises Watson, du Plessis on leading CSK to 10-wicket win over KXIP

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis forged an unbeaten stand to guide Chennai Super Kings to a 10-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab on Sunday.

Chennai Super Kings on Sunday relished a much-needed victory after three defeats in a row, overhauling a 179-run target with remarkable ease.

Shane Watson (83 not out) and Faf du Plessis (87 not out) ensured that there was no close finish this time, reducing the match to a 'no-contest' with their authoritative batting.

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar heaped praise on a duo as it guided the CSK to a confidence-boosting win. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Comprehensive win by @ChennaiIPL. @klrahul11 and @nicholas_47 played well to put a decent total on the board but the way @ShaneRWatson33 & @faf1307 batted, they’ve made this chase look rather easy. Well done #CSK."

Comprehensive win by @ChennaiIPL. @klrahul11 and @nicholas_47 played well to put a decent total on the board but the way @ShaneRWatson33 & @faf1307 batted, they’ve made this chase look rather easy. Well done #CSK.#KXIPvCSK #IPL2020 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 4, 2020

The Chennai Super Kings, who were at the bottom of the table before the game, jumped to sixth spot with a much improved NRR of -0.342. With two wins in five matches, they are level on points with Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals. Barring SRH, however, both the sides have played a game less.

Watson praised the CSK management on continuing to show faith on him, following low-scores since the beginning of the tournament. Watson had breached the 30-run mark only once in four matches prior to the game against KXIP.

"It was nice to spend some time in the middle with Faf. It's amazing how little change in mindset and technical things can make a difference for the better. It was nice to get that win and get the momentum," Watson said after the game.

"The thing I'd reiterate about the CSK is the faith they continue to show on the players, it certainly goes a huge way."

