IPL 2020 | Ruturaj Gaikwad returns to CSK training after recovering from COVID-19

Image Source : TWITTER/CHENNAIIPL Ruturaj Gaikwad has returned to training for the Chennai Super Kings after testing negative for COVID-19.

Chennai Super Kings youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad has returned to training for the franchise after recovering from COVID-19. The Chennai Super Kings took to their official social media profile to confirm the development.

"The first thing you wanna see on a Monday morning. Look who's back! #Ruturaj #WhistlePodu #Yellove."

Gaikwad was among the two CSK players -- the other being Deepak Chahar, to have tested positive for COVID-19 in the first week of September. Chahar had tested negative over a week later and also featured in CSK's opening game against Mumbai Indians.

The 23-year-old batsman is yet to make an appearance for the Chennai franchise, but is likely to play a key role in the side's campaign this season. Gaikwad had impressed with his exploits in domestic tournaments last year, and his presence adds more value due to the withdrawal of Suresh Raina ahead of the season.

In the first match of the season, Chennai Super Kings had beaten Mumbai Indians by five wickets, with Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis playing a crucial role with the bat.

CSK will be next seen in action on September 22 (Tuesday) when they take on the Rajasthan Royals. However, it is not confirmed whether Gaikwad will be included in the game.

