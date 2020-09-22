RR vs CSK Dream11 Predictions: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings fantasy tips

Image Source : PTI RR vs CSK Dream11 Predictions: Get fantasy tips for Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings for your Dream11 side on indiatvnews.com.

After a comfortable five-wicket win against defending champions Mumbai Indians in the season opener, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings would look to maintain the winning rhythm when they take on 2008 IPL winners Rajsathan Royals on Tuesday at the Sharjah International Stadium.

Rajasthan will be opening their IPL 2020 campaign with the CSK tie. They heaved a sigh of relief on Monday when captain Steve Smith was declared fit for the opener, however, the Royals would miss two of their star players - Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler. The Royals, for one, can look to draw inspiration from Chennai Super Kings would managed to outsmart Mumbai in the absence of two of their veteran players - Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh.

While CSK are unlikely to make changes to their XI, the absence of the aforementioned players will urge Rajasthan to fall back on their Indian depth.

As the two sides meet, let's take a look at RR vs CSK Dream11 predictions:

Ambati Rayudu will be our top pick espcially after his gritty match-turning 71 against Mumbai Indians, alongside Faf du Plessis, who had scored an unbeaten 58. The pair had added 115 runs on board for the third wicket to help revive Chennai from 6/2 to a five-wicket win.

From the Rajasthan Royals lineup, Smith will be our choice, along with Sanju Samson, who had an impressive season for the Royals in 2019 and has shown consistency at the top of the order over the last few seasons. Riyan Parag is also one of our options, for the middle-order. He can also provide with a few overs in the middle.

In the all-rounder section, Sam Curran, who played brilliant cameo in Chennai's win, can be picked. He also picked a crucial wicket.

In the bowling department, left-armer Jaydev Unadkat and Jofra Archer will be our choice from the Royals alongside Deepak Chahar and Piyush Chawla.

So here is our Dream11 XI: Sanju Samson, Ambati Rayudu, Steve Smith, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Riyan Parag, Sam Curran, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla

