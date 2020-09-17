IPL 2020: AB de Villiers ready to help Virat Kohli with the ball if needed

Image Source : BCCI 'If you need me with ball, I'll be there': AB de Villiers to Virat Kohli

AB de Villiers has been an integral part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the past decade. The former South Africa captain has won the several matches for the franchise on his own. However, despite having two greatest batsmen of modern generation - Virat Kohli and De Villiers, RCB have still not won the IPL title.

The dynamic duo of Kohli and De Villiers are desperate to lift the trophy in the 2020 season of IPL in UAE. ABD is even ready to bowl for the team if required in any conditions.

"I always joke with Virat. I told him two nights ago: 'Listen, if you need me this year with the ball, I will be there.' Look, I've never been a great bowler, but I love throwing it around and keeping things fresh and just having fun out there," de Villiers told RCB TV.

The former Proteas skipper, who bowls medium pace bowling, has two wickets under his belt in Test cricket and 7 in ODI cricket.

Earlier, The 36-year-old picked a young RCB batsman, who he thinks has a lot of similarities with him in terms of playing style. De Villiers named RCB new recruit Josh Philippe as the player, he is excited to watch out for. Philippe played for Sydney Sixers in Big Bash League.

“We are going to have some world-beaters in this edition, we will have Finch, Moeen Ali, Adam Zampa and Josh Philippe. I am looking forward to connecting with Josh, I see a lot of similarities between the way he plays when I was younger. The four guys joining us will add to what we have created here and that is a very special team environment. I am excited about Josh, I watched him play for the Sydney Sixers, he takes the new ball on, he is a very talented player, I have heard Gilchrist say really some good things about him,” AB de Villiers said.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage