IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma, wife Ritika snapped in PPE kits as MI squad leaves for UAE

Image Source : TWITTER/MIPALTAN Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma, wife Ritika and daughter Samaira are travelling to the UAE.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is among those leaving for the United Arab Emirates for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. Rohit was snapped posing with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and daughter Samaira at the Mumbai International Airport.

The official profile of the Mumbai franchise posted the picture with caption, "All-set for Samaira's second @iplt20. #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL @rohitsharma45 @ritikasajdeh."

Mumbai Indians also shared the picture of Aditya Tare with his family. "The Tare family is ready to fly AirplaneFlag of United Arab Emirates #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL @adu97."

In another post, the MI squad was seen inside the plane.

The Mumbai franchise is among the many teams who are flying to the UAE on Friday. Earlier, Royal Challengers Bangalore posted a picture of the Indian members of the squad posing from inside the flight, as they took off to Dubai.

The Chennai Super Kings squad is also expected to fly to the UAE later this evening.

So far, the squads of Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders have reached UAE. All the three franchises boarded the flight to the country on Thursday.

