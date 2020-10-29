IPL 2020 | 'There needs to be a statement' on Rohit Sharma's present condition: Virender Sehwag

Image Source : IPLT20.COM The speculations surrounding Rohit Sharma's injury have increased significantly since he was not named in the squads for Australian tour.

Rohit Sharma's fitness has remained a subject of attention over the past few days. Since Rohit Sharma's name was omitted from the squads for the tour to Australia due to his injury, speculations are rife on Rohit's current fitness status.

While the BCCI, in their press release, mentioned that they will continue to monitor the opener's progress, his IPL franchise Mumbai Indians posted videos and pictures of Rohit returning to practice nets not long after the squad was announced.

Rohit has also remained in the dugout during MI's matches ever since he was sidelined with injury.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag, talking about Rohit Sharma's present situation, insisted that there needs to be clarity -- either from the franchise or the player on his fitness.

“During my playing days, when Srikkanth was the chairman of selectors, if a player was injured on the day of selection then he was not picked. But this is a long tour and Rohit Sharma is an important player, so if he has not been picked keeping in mind his injury status today then I guess it is a bit harsh on him,” Sehwag told CricBuzz.

“Even I have no update on Rohit Sharma’s injury status. The media should ask this question. Earlier it was told that he is unwell, if he is unwell then what is he doing inside the stadium. He was seen during both matches. If he is unwell then he should be on bed rest to recover as soon as possible. So, clearly he is not unwell,” Sehwag said.

“In that case, the franchise should give a statement about the nature of his injury. A video was shared by Mumbai Indians of him practicing, which clearly shows he is trying to get back to fitness but there needs to be a statement. These days you don’t even need a statement, he has his social media where he can just put a line about his condition.”

MI are currently at the top of the table with 16 points in 12 matches.

