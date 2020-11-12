Watch: Rohit Sharma addresses MI players, support staff after fifth IPL title

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Rohit Sharma addressed the MI players and support staff after the side beat Delhi Capitals in the final of IPL 2020.

Mumbai Indians became the only second Indian Premier League side to defend the league title as they defeated Delhi Capitals in the final of the 2020 edition on Tuesday. This was MI's fifth title overall, and Rohit Sharma's sixth.

Rohit, who has guided the franchise to all of their five titles, addressed the team in the dressing room following the historic victory.

"Firstly a big congratulations to all of us. It has been a great season for us. Our season didn't start in August, we started preparing way before. I remember during those tough times in June, we started the preparations," Rohit said.

"And it was never going to be easy, we knew that. When we came here, it was a new environment for all of us. Not going outside the hotel, enjoying the cuture outside but we were very disciplined as a team and we were very disciplined on the field as well, which is why we stand with that trophy today."

Rohit Sharma also thanked head coach Mahela Jayawardene and the support staff of Mumbai Indians.

"Lot of people to thank to. Mahela already mentioned a lot of people. But Mahela himself, Bondy, Robin, Zak who's not here. We surely missed him today but I'm pretty sure he ws watching back home there and support staff of the medical we know it was such a hard time for us," said Rohit.

"They got me on the park, they had faith in me, otherwise I wouldn't be there on the park. A big thank you to all you guys as well."

Rohit Sharma has been rested for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against Australia, but will return for the Tests Down Under.

