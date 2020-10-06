Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020 | Good to have guys who can exploit conditions: Skipper Rohit Sharma hails MI pace battery

Defending champions Mumbai Indians outclassed Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Mumbai returned to the top of points table with a dominating win. Suryakumar Yadav (79 not out) and Jasprit Bumrah (4/20) starred with bat and ball as MI scored 193/4 in 20 overs and then restricted Rajasthan for 136 in 18.1 overs.

Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma was elated with his team's performance especially the bowlers, who have performed consistently well in the tournament till now.

"We strive to play with power. We've got quality in this squad. We'e given confidence to each on of them because we know they're very talented. The conditions are quite helpful [for our fast bowlers]. We were not sure how the pitches were going to be, whether it'd be helpful for our pace battery. But it was nipping around and it's good to have guys who can exploit those conditions," Rohit said in the post match presentation.

It was a good for Mumbai in the field as Kieron Pollard and Anukul Roy took outstanding catches in the crucial stage of the game to put RR on backfoot.

"The fielding was brilliant, it's something we take pride in. We've worked hard on it after coming here. I'm glad that we can pull of those magnificent catches," he added.

The Mumbai Indians skipper further talked about Suryakumar Yadav who played an oustanding 79-run innings laced by 11 fours and 2 sixes.

"It was coming [for SKY]. I spoke to him today before the match. He was batting really well all these games. It was all about shotmaking - today his shortmaking was perfect. All the innovative shots at the end came in handy," Rohit concluded.

Mumbai Indians will next take on Delhi Capitals, who are also in good form this season, on Sunday, October 11.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage