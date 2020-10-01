Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma hails Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya after scintillating win over KXIP

Mumbai Indians outclassed Kings XI Punjab on Thursday to acquire two crucial points in the Indian Premier League. Mumbai produced all-round efforts to register a convincing 48-run win over Punjab in Abu Dhabi. Skipper Rohit Sharma was impressed with his team's performance and hailed the efforts of Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya, who powered Mumbai to 191/4 while batting first.

Pollard slammed unbeaten 47 off 20 balls laced by 3 fours and 4 sixes. While Pandya also got back in touch and scored 30 not out of 11 balls.

After the game, Rohit said it's nice to have Pollard and Pandya in form as they provide the right balance to Mumbai's team.

"Was a great win. We didn't start really well, but we always knew with the kind of attack Punjab had we wanted to capitalize. Those two guys (Pollard and Hardik) they back themselves to get the runs, it's nice to have them in form as well," Rohit said in the post-match presentation.

The Mumbai skipper further credited his bowlers after impressive show against solid Kings XI batting line-up

"It wasn't going to be easy with the ball against KXIP's batting line-up. We knew we had to get early wickets and everything went to plan, credit to the bowlers. In the last game, the execution wasn't exactly right at the death with the ball. So we discussed and wanted to improve," he added.

Rohit further talked about the new overseas pace duo of Trent Boult and James Pattinson, who have performed consistently this season.

"I haven't played enough with Boult and Pattinson, so it's difficult to get them on the same page. They have now got an idea of what I need from them and I have got to know them better too. Feels nice to get the runs, but the two points matter more," he concluded.

Mumbai will next face SunRisers Hyderabad on October 4 in Sharjah.

