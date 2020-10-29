IPL 2020 | Rohit Sharma's 2011 tweet on Suryakumar Yadav goes viral after heroics against RCB

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Rohit Sharma spoke highly about Suryakumar Yadav in his 2011 tweet about the MI batsman.

Suryakumar Yadav produced an incredible performance during the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday to almost single-handedly steer Mumbai Indians to victory.

The MI batsman remained unbeaten on 79 off just 43 deliveries in the 165-run chase, triggering the debates over his snub in the national team for the limited-overs tour to Australia.

As the fans and experts on social media platforms continued to hail Yadav on his innings, a tweet from MI captain Rohit Sharma from 2011 has gone viral.

Rohit, presumably after the completion of the BCCI awards in 2011, spoke highly of Suryakumar Yadav, who was 21 at the time.

The MI captain wrote, "Just got done with BCCI awards here in chennai..some exciting cricketers coming up..Suryakumar yadav from Mumbai to watch out for in future!"

Just got done with BCCI awards here in chennai..some exciting cricketers coming up..Suryakumar yadav from Mumbai to watch out for in future! — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) December 10, 2011

Incidentally, it was the same year when both, Rohit and Yadav spent their first year at MI -- however, the latter didn't get a game in the season. While Rohit had previously played for the now-defunct Deccan Chargers, the 2011 season was Yadav's first in the IPL.

After a stint with Kolkata Knight Riders from 2014-2017, Yadav returned to Mumbai Indians in 2018 and has since been one of the most consistent performers for the franchise.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage