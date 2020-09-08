IPL 2020 | Rishabh Pant smashes huge sixes in practice session, Delhi Capitals pay tribute to Sourav Ganguly

Tuesday, September 08, 2020
     
In 1998, during the Coca Cola Cup final against Zimbabwe, Ganguly smashed three consecutive sixes against Grant Flower. 

September 08, 2020
Indian batsman Rishabh Pant on Monday lit up Delhi Capitals' practice session in Sharjah with a few smashing sixes. Sharing the video of Pant's practice session, Delhi Capitals paid a small tribute to Sourav Ganguly. 

Besides Sachin Tendulkar's Desert Storm, there is another immemorable moment in for Indian fans at the Sharjah. In 1998, during the Coca Cola Cup final against Zimbabwe, Ganguly smashed three consecutive sixes against Grant Flower. 

22 years later, in a practice session at the same venue, Pant emulated the same, sending Amit Mishra's deliveries over the rope. He hit the first onto the roof near the long-on fence. He then shuffled left and swiveled the next delivery over deep fine leg boundary. The final one was sent over the long-off boundary. 

Delhi Capitals shared the video with the caption, "An Indian southpaw smashing sixes off spinners at will in Sharjah. Well, where have we heard that before?"

Pant is now a key member of the Delhi Capitals squad having scored 684 runs and 488 runs in his last two seasons. He also has been the hightes-scoring batsman at No.4 in IPL since 2018 and the among the best middle-order batsmen in the league history. 

Delhi Capitals, who had recahed the playoffs last season, have bolstered their side with the addition of Ajinkya Rajhane, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis and Alex Carey in the batting lineup. 

Delhi will open their campaign against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai on September 20, a day after the opener between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi. 

