IPL 2020 | Relationship between Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik the only flaw in KKR, feels Brad Hogg

Former Australian cricketer and ex-member of the Kolkata Knight Riders, Brad Hogg, on Sunday pointed out one major flaw in the squad of the two-time IPL winners and wants head coach Brendon McCullum to sort out the issue.

Hogg talked about the relationship between Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell which received criticisms last season after the Windies all-rounder publicly went on to blame the captain for "bad decision" and the unhealthy atmosphere following the poor run of form. KKR had finished fifth in IPL 2019.

Although Karthik later clarified that the two have been in good terms, Hogg feels that the management should resolve the little friction that still seem to exist.

“What is the one flaw in this team? There is only one - the relationship between Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik. We can’t have Andre Russell come out in the media after the game and say we didn’t make the right decisions. That’s got to be done behind closed doors.

"Brendon McCullum has to make sure he rectifies that relationship, gets on top of it early, because, if there is a little bit of disharmony in this line-up, it can have a ripple effect in a bio-secure environment, and things can get out of hand very quickly,” Hogg said on his YouTube channel.

Earlier in July, Karthik even had a conversation with Russell and Sunil Narine.

"He wasn't not happy with me, he wasn't happy that the team wasn't winning, that is the bottomline. Whatever he said, I completely respected it.

"He was a little apologetic as well. At the end of the day, I have a great relationship with him. That If I didn't have a great relationship with him, it could have spiralled into something nasty," Karthik had said on The RK Show on YouTube.

