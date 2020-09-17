IPL 2020 | RCB's Yuzvendra Chahal wears helmet cam in training session | Watch

Image Source : RCBTWEETS/YUZI_CHAHAL23 Yuzvendra Chahal wore a helmet cam as he batted during a net session in RCB's training camp.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are breaking sweat in the training sessions as they gear up for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. The side is one of the only three franchises in the league to have not lifted the IPL trophy yet, and Virat Kohli's men will be aiming to break the unwanted streak this year.

Earlier today, the RCB shared a video of an intra-squad practice match played between Team Virat Kohli and Team Yuzvendra Chahal, where AB de Villiers starred with the bat.

Now, Chahal has shared a video batting in the nets while wearing a GoPro camera on his helmet. He could be seen hitting drivers and even lofting the ball in the air.

Taking to Instagram, Chahal wrote, "Good day in the nets with the bat in my hand. Shot on @GoPro @GoProIndia #Gopro #GoProIndia."

The leg-spinner is one of the key members of the RCB side and is expected to lead the spin bowling attack in the upcoming edition. The pitches in the UAE, which generally assist the spinners and slow pace, will help Chahal as RCB chases their first IPL title.

Virat Kohli's side will kickstart their IPL campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 21. The 2020 edition begins on Saturday this week, when previous year's finalists Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings meet in Abu Dhabi.

The IPL will take place in three cities across the UAE: Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

