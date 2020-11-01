IPL 2020 | I honestly can’t believe: Yuvraj Singh shocked over umpiring blunder during RCB-SRH game

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Kane Williamson in action during RCB-SRH game.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh criticised the umpiring howler during the game between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday.

The incident happened during the 10th over of the second innings when Kane Williamson was at the crease, facing Sri Lankan pacer Isuru Udana. Trying to bowl a slower one, Udana bowled a full toss which sailed towards Williamson's chest. However, on-field umpires Krishnamachari Srinivasan and KN Ananthapadmanabhan refrained from declaring it a no-ball for exceeding waist height.

Williamson nudged the ball towards fine leg and ran a single but was left surprised by the umpiring howler. He shook his head and seemed unhappy following the incident.

Reacting to the umpiring error, Yuvraj tweeted "I honestly can’t believe that was not given a no-ball! Like seriously!!!"

I honestly can’t believe that was not given a no ball ! Like seriously !!!🤷‍♂️ #RCBvsSRH #IPL2020 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 31, 2020

Harbhajan Singh also joined the bandwagon and tweeted about it in a sarcastic way.

The mistake, however, didn't affect SRH's run-chase as they hunted down the target with 35 deliveries to spare. Williamson departed after scoring just 8 off 14 balls but Jason Holder (26* off 10) slammed a quick-fire knock to seal the game for the Hyderabad side. In the complicated race to qualify for playoffs, SRH are currently sitting fourth in the points table with 12 points under their belt.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage