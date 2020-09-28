IPL 2020 | Virat Kohli becomes third Indian player to feature in 150 T20 matches as captain

Image Source : IPLT20.COM RCB captain Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli on Monday achieved a milestone as a captain, joining MS Dhoni in an elusive list. Taking the field, at the Dubai International Stadium against Mumbai Indians on Monday for RCB's third IPL 2020 game, Kohli became the third Indian player to feature in 150 T20 matches as captain.

The other Indian part of the elusive list is former Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Gautam Gambhir. Overall, he takes the fourth spot after Dhoni (273 matches), Daren Sammy (208 matches) and Gambhir (170 matches).

Kohli, in his 149 T20 matches as captain, has won 72 games and lost 67 of them while 10 others ended in a draw or no result. Of his 149 matches, Kohli led Royal Challengers Bangalore in 112 games with the team winning 50 and losing 56 matches. Kohli led the Indian cricket team in the remaining 37 matches where the Men in Blue won 22 and lost 11.

Talking about the Mumbai Indians game, Kohli's RCB have been put to bat first after winning the toss, although it was something that the captain was looking forward to.

"We wanted to bat first, it has worked well for the teams. It's a decent shout to defend on this ground. We're working extra hard on our catching and fielding, but the pitch has played really well. Dew hasn't come in and KXIP showed we can defend scores on this ground. I think we bowled well in the first match, last game, we didn't have the momentum going into the death overs," Kohli said after the toss.

RCB have so far opened their campaign with a 10-run victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad before being thrashed by Kings XI Punjab by a margin of 97 runs. Moreover, Kohli too is yet to find his rhythm having scored 14 and 1 in his first two matches while also dropping two very crucial catches that resulted in the heavy defeat against KXIP.

