IPL 2020 | Suryakumar Yadav should’ve been on the flight to Australia, feels Aakash Chopra

Giving a befitting reply to his omission from India's squads for the much-awaited Australia tour, Suryakumar Yadav produced an authoritative 43-ball 79 to single-handedly steer Mumbai Indians (MI) past the finishing line against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old looked in sublime touch as he took charge of MI's run-chase and stayed until the end to finish the job for the defending champions. While chasing a 164-run total, Suryakumar hit 10 fours and 3 sixes to turn the tide in MI's favour.

Eclipsing Devdutt Padikkal's half-century, Suryakumar was all over the internet due to his gesture after slamming the winning boundary. He indicated that 'he is here to stay' after marshalling the run-chase at Abu Dhabi.

The BCCI, on Monday, had to face the heat of fans after announcing India's squad for their tour Down Under. Suryakumar's omission from the list had caused a furore on social media, resulting in many prominent names questioning the board's negligence. Harbhajan Singh, Manoj Tiwary and Dilip Vengskarkar were among the names who backed Suryakumar for a national call-up.

Following Surya's batting exploits on Wednesday, cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra also opined that Surya should've been in the T20I squad for Australia series.

"Surya Kumar Yadav should’ve been on the flight to Australia. For the T20i series. #MI," tweeted Chopra.

"Surya Kumar Yadav should've been on the flight to Australia. For the T20i series. #MI," tweeted Chopra.

"Like that gesture from SKY—Main Hoon Na. #MI on 16. Officially not qualified but I strongly recommend a Q in front of their name. It’s done," he further tweeted.

"Like that gesture from SKY—Main Hoon Na. #MI on 16. Officially not qualified but I strongly recommend a Q in front of their name. It's done," he further tweeted.

Earlier this month, Chopra had made a bold statement on Suryakumar's future with the national side. He had mentioned on his YouTube channel that Surya would be a part of India team before the end of this year.

"I feel Suryakumar Yadav was the gamechanger in the match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. I am saying that before the end of 2020, he will be a part of the Indian team and I feel he will also play matches for the Indian team. This is a voice that is coming from my heart for this player and hopefully, that happens," Chopra had said.

