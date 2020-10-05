Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020: RCB trolled on Twitter after suffering 59-run defeat to Delhi Capitals

Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered a massive 59-run defeat in the clash against Delhi Capitals in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Monday. Delhi outclassed the Virat Kohli's Bangalore in all three departments to go top of the points table with four wins in five matches.

For the DC, pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada was the star of the game with excellent figures of 4/24 in four overs. Apart from Rabada, Marcus Stoinis had an excellent day with the bat as he top-scored for DC with unbeaten 53 off 26 balls.

Sent into bat, Delhi Capitals had a dreamy start with Prithvi Shaw (42) and Shikhar Dhawan (32) sharing a solid 68-run stand at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Rishabh Pant (37) also made a substantial contribution in the middle-order but Stoinis was the real hero with the bat as he slammed six fours and two sixes in his 53-run innings.

Chasing a formidable target of 197, RCB lose early wickets as openers Padikkal (4) and Aaron Finch (13) fell early. AB de Villiers, who was in astonishing form in initial games, failed to deliver against DC as he departed for just 9. With 43 off 39 balls, RCB skipper Virat Kohli was the highest scorer for his side.

For DC, Anrich Nortje and Axar Patel shared two-wickets each apart from Rabada's four-for. Axar was tremendous with his line and length as he gave only 18 runs in 4 overs.

The fans on Twitter heavily trolled Royal Challengers Bangalore after their dismissal show with both and ball against DC.

I'm telling you

Siraj hi Saini hai😜 pic.twitter.com/e18xvMbWqz — DAREnFACE (@darenface) October 5, 2020

Aaj fir se sbko batting mili

Best team of ipl for a reason.. #RCBvDC#DCvsRCB — Sreyash Shrivastava (@Sreyash810) October 5, 2020

Both CSK and RCB have returned to their original form, now we can enjoy IPL normally. 😂😂😂#RCBvDC #DCvRCB pic.twitter.com/eIeYMeMOLf — IPL Fanclub (@Postpon01831782) October 5, 2020

