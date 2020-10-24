IPL 2020: RCB to don green jersey in their upcoming game against CSK

Image Source : ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE/TWITTER RCB skipper Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), continuing their years-long tradition, are set to don green-coloured jersey in their upcoming match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday. A change in colour of their jersey is a part of the team's 'Go Green' initiative where players brace the field in green jerseys instead of their normal reg and gold ones.

“Bold Diaries: RCB Go Green Initiative. RCB players will sport the Green Jerseys against CSK tomorrow to spread awareness about keeping the planet clean and healthy," tweeted the franchise along with a video featuring the likes of skipper Kohli and AB de Villiers.

In the clip, the players extended their support to the 'Go Green' initiative, making an appeal to take care of the environment for a better future. RCB had launched the initiative back in 2011 to spread awareness regarding a sustainable and greener environment.

Bold Diaries: RCB Go Green Initiative



RCB players will sport the Green Jerseys against CSK tomorrow to spread awareness about keeping the planet clean and healthy.#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/jW6rUqWW62 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 24, 2020

"Turn off the lights and taps when not in use. We must ensure waste management and reduce the use of plastic. We should pick up plastic bottles wherever we go. All of these small little things if a person plays along can really go a long way to help our environment," said de Villiers in the clip.

Eyeing to bolster their position in the top-four, Kohli's troops will aim to add another two points under their belt. They're currently sitting on the third spot with 14 points from 10 games.

Despite being equipped with a star-studded squad over the years, the Bangalore side is yet to win the IPL trophy. However, vying for their maiden title, RCB have put up a dominant show in the UAE conditions this year.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage