IPL 2020 | RCB release Kannada version of new anthem after criticism from fans

Ahead of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League, Royal Challengers Bangalore released their anthem on Thursday but faced immense backlash on Twitter for not including many Kannada words in the song. Even former Indian cricketer Dodda Ganesh criticised the franchise for the same reason on Twitter.

However, a day later, RCB released a new version of their anthem, this time in Kannada. Moreover, the franchise also used batsman Devdutt Padikkal as a rapper in a segment of the song.

RCB are yet to win an IPL title despite reaching the final thrice. But since their last appearance in the final, in 2016, they slumped low to finish in the bottom end of the table in all the last three seasons.

One of their main area of focus will be the death overs where they have struggled in the previous editions. But RCB feel that the addition of Dale Steyn, Chris Morris and Isuru Udana imply that they have all their bases covered for the tournament.

Yuzvendra Chahal will play a key role for RCB. He was the most economical bowler in the UAE leg of the tournament back in 2014, registering a figure of around five.

RCB will begin their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 21 in Dubai.

