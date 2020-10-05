IPL 2020 | RCB opt to bowl first vs Delhi Capitals in Dubai, Moeen Ali picked

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli had followed the Chennai Super Kings game against on Sunday against Kings XI Punjab and wants to follow the same blueprint. Hence, a bowl first from Kohli after winning the toss on Monday at the Dubai International Stadium against Delhi Capitals.

"We'll bowl first. Same pitch. With the dew in, you're really not out of the game when batting second," said Kohli.

RCB have made two changes owing to Adam Zampa's illness. Moeen Ali has been brought in as their all-round option while Mohammed Siraj has replaced Gurkeerat Mann.

"New day, it's a new occasion for us. Hopefully, we can continue with the momentum. Every individual is taking responsibility," said Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer.

Delhi have made just one change - Axar Patel in place of Amit Mishra, who will now miss out on the remainder of IPL 2020 owing to a finger injury he incurred in the previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Both Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have so far lost just one match in IPL 2020. Delhi Capitals started their campaign with a Super Over win against Kings XI Punjab, followed by a win against three-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings before incurring a defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Delhi, however, bounced back to defeat Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah to climb to top half of the points table. RCB too started their campaign with a win, against SRH before losing to KXIP. But they bounced back with successive wins against defending champions Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals. A win for either side will take them to the top of the points table.

