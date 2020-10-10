IPL 2020 | RCB opt to bat against CSK in Dubai, Chris Morris comes in

Image Source : TWITTER/RCBTWEETS Chris Morris

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli opted to bat first on Saturday against Chennai Super Kings in Dubai having won twice while defending the total. Both sides made two crucial changes to their side.

Kohli felt that the wicket will turn slower as the evening rolls and hence opted to bat first and put CSK under pressure.

"We'll bat first. We got ourselves into a tough position in the last game. The wicket is going to get slower and slower. We won two times batting first. You need to play good cricket against top teams. We have all had good mutual respect. It's important to get some kind of momentum. Chris Morris makes his debut. Gurkeerat Singh Mann comes in too," Kohli said.

Chennai have dropped Kedar Jadhav after his poor show with the bat in two chases - against SRH and KKR - both of which resulted in a defeat for CSK.

"It's (bio-bubble) the case with all the teams. You can't meet anyone from the outside, there is less distractions also. That's a good thing. It can be harsh, but it's amazing you can remain with the team. We need to get points. It's an important game for us. We have committed a few errors, need to focus on process. I have been doing well in the nets, need to replicate it out in the middle. We have one change - Jagadeesan in place of Kedar Jadhav," Dhoni said.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), N Jagadeesan, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

