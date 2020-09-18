IPL 2020: RCB release official team anthem ahead of new season | Watch

Image Source : IPLT20.COM The Royal Challengers Bangalore have released their official anthem ahead of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League.

The RCB, which is one of the only three IPL sides to yet win a title, are aiming to break the deadlock this season. The franchise had a makeover following a disastrous campaign in 2019, when they finished at the bottom of the table.

With a new head coach in Simon Katich and the arrival of Mike Hesson as the Director of Cricket Operations, the RCB also welcomed a number of overseas stars in Aaron Finch, Chris Morris and Adam Zampa, as well as a few domestic players.

Watch the RCB anthem here:

The Official RCB Anthem is here! And it’s dedicated to the best fans in the world. Time to crank up the volume to the maximum, 12th Man Army. 🗣🔊#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL #RCBAnthem pic.twitter.com/zUBMfSM4U5 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 18, 2020

The RCB squad is breaking sweat in the training sessions ahead of their tournament opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 21. The side's official social media accounts posted a number of videos from training sessions, as well as the highlights from their intra-squad match between Team Kohli and Team Chahal.

With pitches backed to assist spin in the UAE, Yuzvendra Chahal is expected to lead the spin attack for the side, while captain Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers remain the backbone of RCB's batting lineup.

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League begins on September 19 when previous year's finalists, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings play in Abu Dhabi. Th tournament will take place in three cities across the UAE: Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

