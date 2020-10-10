IPL 2020 | RCB 'not far off from our best', says AB de Villiers ahead of CSK game

Image Source : PTI The team is currently fifth in the IPL 2020 table with six points from five games. The Virat Kohli-led side won three matches, while losing two.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on the field later tonight against Chennai Super Kings, and the side's star batsman AB de Villiers believes that the RCB are not far away from producing their best performance.

"We got a decent start, a couple of disappointing performances but all in all we are not far off from our best and I think we know what is required to get the momentum going," said the RCB batsman.

"I have been feeling alright in the last five matches, I did not have a good game in the last match of ours, I will be focusing on getting the swing of things."

The RCB take the field after a break of four days and the side's head coach Simon Katich believes that the gap has given the players time to analyse of things he could improve on.

A timely break before an intense week ahead, where we play 4 matches in 8 days, and the team is geared up for the challenge ahead. We spoke to our players and coaches ahead of the big game against CSK.

"We have had a good couple of days to regroup and also prepare. I think in terms of this week, it has been good to analyse what has gone well for us and where we need to improve on. We are trying to see the upcoming games as an opportunity to set up our season. Hopefully, we can get on a roll," Katich said

"CSK is a very proud franchise, and this is an opportunity for us to test ourselves against them. Regardless of who we are playing, when you are coming against Dhoni and his crew, it will be a really good challenge for us. We know its a big game against CSK, we have had three days to prepare for this game. We have a squad, we have plenty of options and if we feel there is a need to rotate guys because of fatigue or through injury, then we have guys who can step in," he added.

