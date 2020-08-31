IPL 2020 | RCB may replace CSK in opening match due to 'need of star players' on field: Report

Image Source : IPLT20.COM It is reported that Royal Challengers Bangalore may replace Chennai Super Kings in the opening game of the IPL 2020.

The spread of COVID-19 infection in multiple members of Chennai Super Kings side has added to the concerns of BCCI as they lay out the final schedule of the tournament. The schedule, which is already being reportedly delayed due to strict travel restrictions in Abu Dhabi following spike in COVID-19 cases, is expected to oversee further changes after coronavirus concerns at CSK.

According to a report from the Times of India, Mumbai Indians were set to play Chennai Super Kings in the opening game of the tournament but it may not be possible now. Instead, Royal Challengers Bangalore are likely to play the curtain-raiser match instead of Dhoni's CSK.

The reasoning for the move, according to the same report, is the need of star players in the opening game of the IPL.

"It could possibly be Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) because in the first match, you'll need star players on the field. If MS Dhoni is missing, then it has to be Virat Kohli," those tracking developments told the Times of India.

Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad are the two cricketers who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the CSK camp.

The franchise faced another setback last week when Suresh Raina withdrew from the tournament, citing personal reasons. There have been multiple reports which suggest reasons for Raina's sudden departures -- including N Srinivasan's interview with Outlook where the CSK boss said that the former Indian batsman had a rift over hotel room.

However, Raina is yet to release an official statement over his withdrawal from the tournament.

The 13th edition of the IPL will begin on September 19, with the final taking place on November 10.

