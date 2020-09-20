IPL 2020 | RCB donned 'My COVID Heroes' jersey during practice to pay tribute to frontline workers

Image Source : @RCBTWEETS RCB captain 'My COVID Heroes' jersey

Members of the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday donned 'My COVID Heroes' during their practice session for the 13th season of the Indian Premier League to pay tribute to all the frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Royal Challengers wore the MY COVID HEROES jersey during practice yesterday, to pay tribute to all the REAL CHALLENGERS who have strived to make the world a better place during the pandemic!" tweeted RCB.

(2/2)

Earlier this week, RCB said that the players will sport the jerseys with the "My COVID Heroes" written on them all through the IPL season.

"RCB will also be supporting GiveIndia Foundation by donating the proceeds from the auction of the jerseys that players wear during season's first RCB match," read the statement.

"Royal Challengers Bangalore has always stood for playing bold in the face of adversities, and we believe that right now these Covid Heroes are embodying this purpose by relentlessly fighting for the greater good.

"Humanity is going to be grateful to them for many generations to come and through this campaign, we wanted to be among the first to pay tribute to their challenger spirit both on and off the field," said RCB chairman Sanjeev Churiwala.

RCB will open their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 21 in Dubai.

