IPL 2020: RCB captain Virat Kohli fined for slow over-rate against KXIP

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli on Friday was fined for maintaining a slow-over rate during the IPL 2020 match against Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Stadium on September 24.

Kohli, after winning the toss, had opted to bowl first and picked three fast bowlers in Dale Steyn, Umesh Yadav and Navdeep Saini. The first innings ended after an hour and 51 minutes.

This was the franchise's first offense in IPL 2020 under the Code of Conduct pertaining to slow-over rate. Kohli was fined INR 12 Lakhs for the offense.

Earlier on Thursday, Kohli had a bad day at office as he dropped KXIP captain KL Rahul twice en route to the latter's unbeaten 132 off 69 balls, highest score by an Indian in IPL history, which fired the team to 206/3.

In reply to the score, RCB were never looked eager to chase that big a total as Kings XI Punjab completed a comprehensive 97-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. With the bat, Kohli managed only one run off five deliveries before being dismissed by Sheldon Cottrell.

RCB had won their opening game against Sunrisers Hyderabad at this venue earlier this week by 10 runs, riding on sensational fifties from Devdutt Padikkal and AB de Villiers.

