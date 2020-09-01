IPL 2020: RCB captain Virat Kohli enjoys 'another top session' in UAE

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRAT KOHLI Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday enjoyed another trilling session at the nets in the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai as the franchise gears up for the impending 13th season of the Inan Premier League which will be played in the UAE.

The captain took to Instagram to share a picture of his training session with his teammates and captioned it, "Another top session last night. @royalchallengersbangalore."

It has been over five months since Kohli last stepped inside the practice nets as sports action was put to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. Although he did admit earlier that he was "very scared" ahead of his first training session this week, on Tuesday, speaking on RCB's Youtube show 'Bold Diaries', the 31-year-old said that he did not miss the game as much as he expected.

"Maybe because I was going on day and night for the last 10 years...It was a revelation for me in the sense that my focus was not solely on missing the game all the time," Kohli said.

Kohli also talked about playing in an empty stadium saying that it would be strange in the beginning but players will eventually adapt to the new normal.

"I would not say it won't be difficult, strange. The echo of the bat hitting the ball, I haven't experienced it for the last 10 years. The Ranji Trophy was the last time. But we have done this at some stage of our lives," he said referring to the domestic games which are played in near-empty venues.

"The crowd factor will definitely play a part but the instincts will kick in and it will diminish quite quickly."

IPL 2020 will begin from Sepetmber 19 onwards with the final on November 10 although the schedule is yet to announced by the BCCI.

