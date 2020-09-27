IPL 2020 | Rajasthan Royals opt to bowl in Sharjah vs KXIP; Jos Buttler returns, Chris Gayle misses out

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab

Once again, going according to the trend, Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith opted to bowl first against Kings XI Punjab at the Sharjah International Stadium on Sunday. This is Rajasthan's second game in IPL 2020, their last ending on a winning note against Chennai Super Kings, at the same venue. Kings XI Punjab have so far lost their opener, against Delhi Capitals via Super Over, and then thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore comprehensively in the second game.

"We are gonna bowl. It was a little bit tacky in the first innings last game, that's the reason we are chasing. After the end of the last game, we know how wet it was," Smith said.

Rajasthan made two changes to their playing XI. Jos Buttler, who had missed their opener owing to quarantine measures, is back in the playing XI replacing Yashasvi Jaiswal, while Ankit Rajpoot replaced David Miller.

"Hopefully I'll spend a little more time in the middle tonight," Smith added.

"We are still looking for the same process, get a good start. It's either been 150 or 200-plus. The lengths might change a little bit. It's a small ground, so the margin for error is very less," KL Rahul, Kings XI Punjab captain said.

Despite smaller grounds at Sharjah, KXIP are not tempted to unleash Chris Gayle as they have retained same playing XI.

Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Lokesh Rahul(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, James Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson(w), Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Rajpoot.

