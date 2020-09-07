IPL 2020 | Rajasthan Royals gives hilarious reply to a fan who wants Jos Buttler at RCB

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler's phenomenal form has left not just the England cricket team management happy but also the Rajasthan Royals camp in Dubai who are gearing up for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. But on the other hand, rival franchises have been left worried. A fan of Royal Challengers Bangalore took to Twitter on Sunday to enquire about Buttler's availability and the Royals came up with a hilarious reply.

"I am asking you once again @rajasthanroyals, what should I do so that you give Jos Buttler to RCB?" - the fan wrote on Twitter.

"Aap chahe toh quit kar sakte hain (You can choose to quit if you wish)," wrote Royals while sharing a meme featuring Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan from Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Aap chahe toh quit kar sakte hain 😅🙏 https://t.co/chphKJulZC pic.twitter.com/kuSnKz8R1g — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 6, 2020

Buttler has been in a phenomenal form this summer. After making a stunning comeback in Test cricket which featured a Test century as well, Buttler continued his dominance in white-ball cricket to guide England to a T20I series win against Australia on Sunday in Southampton.

He scored a fiery 44 off 29 in the opener at the Ageas Bowl before putting on his highest-ever T20I score of 77 off 54 deliveries at the same venue as England chased down the target of 158 with seven balls to spare.

Buttler will join the Royals squad after the end of the ODI contest in Manchester against Australia implying that he might miss the first few matches of the franchise.

