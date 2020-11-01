IPL 2020 | Rajasthan Royals finish with wooden spoon after heavy defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Rajasthan Royals

191 was always a competitive total, but with heavy dew around the chase did look believable for Rajasthan Royals who in the last two games chased 185 and 195. But even before the Royals could steady themselves, Pat Cummins killed the game with four wickets with the new ball and it was all over for the Royals. Rahul Tewatia and Jos Buttler did try to provide some resistance to the attack, but they failed to befriend the asking rate that soared well beyond their reach. Eventually, Rajastan lost by 60 runs, the margin of which implied that they slipped below Chennai Super Kings to end IPL 2020 with the wooden spoon.

Chennai escaped the bottom position with their emphatic nine-wicket win against Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi earlier on Sunday. That win implied that IPL 2020 would be the first season where all teams have won at least six games.

This is the first time that the 2008 champions finished last in an IPL season having escaped the position in 2019 and 2010 when they had finished seventh.

Here are all the teams who finished bottom of the table in each IPL season...

2008 - Deccan Chargers (4 points)

2009 - KKR (7)

2010 - KXIP (8)

2011 - Delhi (9)

2012 - Pune Warriors India (8)

2013 - Delhi (6)

2014 - Delhi (4)

2015 - KXIP (6)

2016 - KXIP (8)

2017 - RCB (7)

2018 - Delhi (10)

2019 - RCB (11)

2020 - RR (12)

Looking back at the season. Rajasthan Royals skipper drew positives despite the inconsistent run in IPL 2020 where they won six out of their 14 games.

"We started well with two wins, we won two before this one but we were inconsistent in the middle we didn't take enough responsibility. Couple of positives for us, Jofra has played exceptionally well for us. Tewatia pulled a few out of the hat for us, bowled exceptionally well through the tournament as well. You need to win those you should win. The BCCI and everyone involved to get this tournament up and running have done a fantastic. Hope we were able to put few smile on people's faces, especially in India where it's been tough," said Steve Smith.

