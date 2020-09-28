IPL 2020 | 'What we see from Tewatia in nets is what we saw in Cottrell's over': Steve Smith

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Rahul Tewatia struck five sixes in Sheldon Cottrell's 19th over as Rajasthan Royals pulled off a record run-chase against Kings XI Punjab.

Rajasthan Royals pulled off a record run-chase in the match against Kings XI Punjab, as Rahul Tewatia's herculean effort in the 18th over secured a miraculous win for Steve Smith's side. The side needed 51 off 18 deliveries when Tewatia's blitzkrieg invaded the Sharjah nightsky, as he slammed five sixes in an over off Sheldon Cottrell to bring the Royals back in the game.

Justifiably, Royals captain Steve Smith was all smiles after a brilliant finish to the match which saw his side win with three balls to spare.

"What we have seen from Tewatia in the nets is what we saw in that Cottrell's over," said Smith in the post-match presentation ceremony. "I told someone as along as he gets one, floodgates will open. He showed heart. He told me during the timeout we still believe."

Tewatia was hardly able to get ball on bat before he went after Cottrell and RR were banking on Sanju Samson yet again. Samson scored his second consecutive half century and was dismissed on 85 off 42 balls.

"Sanju is striking the ball cleanly all over the ground. Taking pressure off everyone. We will have to adapt to the bigger grounds, but these shots would clear everywhere," said Smith.

Smith had chosen to bowl first despite winning the first match played at the same ground after batting first. His decision seamed to have backfired when Kings XI Punjab creamed 223/2 but Rajasthan's fireworks allowed them to get to 226/6 with three balls to spare.

"That was something else, wasn't it? Generally it gets wetter so I thought we were in with a chance at the halfway mark. A lot of sixes hit here. We gave ourselves the chance. Yeah, good to get over the line," he said.

