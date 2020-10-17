IPL 2020 | Rahul Tewatia kuchh bhi kar sakte hain: Virender Sehwag in awe of catch to dismiss Virat Kohli

Image Source : TWITTER/VIRENDER SHEWAG Rahul Tewatia

Former Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh were left mighty impressed with IPL 2020's favourite child this season, Rahul Tewatia, who once again cast his magic with a brilliant catch in the deep to dismiss Virat Kohli during the match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday.

It was in the 14th over of RCB's chase when Kohli worked his wrists across the line to hit a fuller delivery down off side, over deep mid-wicket. Tewatia ran along the edge to grab the ball with both hands and then tossed it up in the air as he went over the ropes, regained balance, jumped over and completed the dismissal. Kohli too was left in utter disbelief over the catch in the deep that ended his innings on 43 off 32.

Sehwag immediately took to Twitter to write, "Tewatia kuchh bhi kar sakte hain. Agar Covid vaccine banane ka ek mauka mil gaya, toh jaisa unka time chal raha hai , lagta hai bana denge. What a season for him. #RRvRCB"

Tewatia kuchh bhi kar sakte hain.

Agar Covid vaccine banane ka ek mauka mil gaya, toh jaisa unka time chal raha hai , lagta hai bana denge. What a season for him. #RRvRCB pic.twitter.com/WYY5mojrKC — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 17, 2020

"Now that’s a game changing catch ! By @rahultewatia02 Great shot but unlucky @imVkohli on another day will go for a six ! Is there some thing this guy cannot do ! Tewatia ji Folded hands now it’s all up to mr 360 @ABdeVilliers17 #RCBvRR #ipl2020," tweeted Yuvraj.

Now that’s a game changing catch ! By @rahultewatia02 Great shot but unlucky @imVkohli on another day will go for a six ! Is there some thing this guy cannot do ! Tewatia ji 🙏 now it’s all up to mr 360 @ABdeVilliers17 #RCBvRR #ipl2020 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 17, 2020

Kohli's dismissal changed the momentum in favour of Rajasthan Royals who looked well set to defend 54 off 24 balls before AB de Villiers cast his magic once again as he pulled off yet another heist. Firing 41 runs off 11 balls in the final four overs en route to his 22-ball 55, De Villiers helped RCB beat the Royals by seven wickets in Dubai.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage