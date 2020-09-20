Indian T20 League
IPL 2020: R Ashwin sustains freak shoulder injury match against Kings XI Punjab

Writhing in pain, Ashwin's jersey became a temporary sling as he left the field along with Capitals' physio Patrick Farhat

Dubai Published on: September 20, 2020 22:57 IST
Senior India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin
Senior India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin

Senior India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin endured dream and nightmare in a space of six deliveries as he scalped two batsmen and then suffered a suspected shoulder dislocation during Delhi Capitals' IPL game against KXIP on Sunday.

Brought in during the final Powerplay over, Ashwin first got Karun Nair and then bowled Nicholas Pooran through the gate but a needless dive to stop a single off the last delivery saw him land awkwardly on his left arm with shoulder taking the jerk.

Writhing in pain, Ashwin's jersey became a temporary sling as he left the field along with Capitals' physio Patrick Farhat.

A shoulder dislocation could rule Ashwin out of the tournament.

He had played for Kings XI Punjab last season.

