IPL 2020 | 'Don't think I'm brave enough to play the shots he plays': Quinton de Kock on Suryakumar Yadav

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Quinton de Kock heaped praise on Suryakumar Yadav after Mumbai Indians' five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

Mumbai Indians' Quinton de Kock played a match-winning knock against Delhi Capitals on Sunday, steering the side to the top of the IPL 2020 table. Chasing a 163-run target, de Kock scored 53 off 36 balls and was named the man of the match.

In a video posted by the IPL on their official website, he talked about his batting in the middle and the partnership with Surkyakumar Yadav, who also scored a half-century (53).

"We naturally assist what we're dealing with. It did help when he walked in. He had intent, he was off to a flier and rotating strike, so it kept me relaxed. We just naturally bat together," said de Kock.

The wicketkeeper-batsman also named the one shot he wishes to take from Suryakumar Yadav's book of batting.

"I don't think I'm brave enough to play any of them! But if I can reverse-lap Jofra Archer.. I wish I could do that! That's about it, but I don't think I'm brave enough to play a couple of shots he plays," said South Africa's limited-overs captain.

Talking about his innings, he said that he wasn't intending to take on his South African teammates Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada. De Kock did hit Nortje for two sixes in an over during the chase.

"I wasn't actually looking to take him (Nortje) on. I had an opportunity and I tried to cease it. He is one of their top bowlers, but fortunately, in one or two balls I was able to score," said de Kock.

"He (Rabada) has the knack of taking wickets so we realised he is the one guy we needed to keep an eye on. He's bowling really well at the moment and he just naturally taking wickets. I didn't think to take him on."

With 10 points in 7 matches, Mumbai Indians are at the top of the table. The Delhi Capitals also have a similar record but trail the MI on Net Run Rate.

