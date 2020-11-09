IPL 2020, Qualifier 2 | Mumbai Indians 'very good team but they're due an off game': Marcus Stoinis

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Marcus Stoinis' all-round show (38 and 3/26) against SRH steered Delhi Capitals to a maiden final in the Indian Premier League.

Marcus Stoinis was the star of the night for the Delhi Capitals as he opened the batting for the side, scoring a quickfire 38, before delivering an impressive performance with the ball to secure DC's win over SRH in qualifier 2. With this win, Delhi Capitals have entered their maiden final in the history of the Indian Premier League.

He set the platform with Kane Williamson's wicket, on which Kagiso Rabada set the stage alight as he took three wickets in the 19th over to end SRH's hopes for a final qualification.

Stoinis, who registered the figures of 3/26, was named the man of the match.

Talking about his opening, Stoinis said that he had done it earlier and was looking for an opportunity to bat at the top.

"Have done it in the BBL for a couple of seasons (opening the batting) so it was nice to get an opportunity. Never know what it's going to be like early. There was swing early on. So had a bit of a look at it before having a crack," said Stoinis.

The Aussie all-rounder will be playing in his first-ever IPL final, and said that DC will have to play their best cricket to triumph over Mumbai Indians, who had beaten them in Qualifier 1.

"Have played quite a bit of IPL, but this is my first final. It's been hard with quarantine but a bit of silverware is good motivation. MI are a very good team. Have played consistently. But they're due an off game. Our best cricket should be good enough to win," said Stoinis.

Talking about his bowling, Stoinis said, "Was a really nice wicket. My thought process was to change my grips and see what I was getting out of the wicket and change my tactics with wide yorkers and slower balls."

Delhi Capitals will face Mumbai Indians for the title clash on Tuesday (November 10).

