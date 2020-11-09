IPL 2020, Qualifier 2 | Marcus Stoinis reveals why he carries Hulk action figure with him - Watch

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Marcus Stoinis and Shreyas Iyer

After being assigned the opener's role along with Shikhar Dhawan, Marcus Stoinis rose to the occasion and delivering an impressive all-rounder performance against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday. The Australian scored 38 runs and also plucked three wickets as Delhi Capitals (DC) cruised to their maiden IPL final by handing SRH a 17-run defeat.

Batting first, the Delhi batting unit, led by Stoinis-Dhawan's initial show and Shimron Hetmyer's late fireworks, posted a daunting 189-run total on the scoreboard.

In response, the SRH batting force succumbed to Kagiso Rabada's four-wicket haul and managed to post just 172 on the board. Kane Williamson tried to save SRH's sinking ship by stitching a 45-ball 67 but it turned futile after his dismissal in the 17th over.

Following his side's comprehensive win, Stoinis -- also adjudged Player of the Match -- was spotted carrying a Hulk miniature. DC skipper Shreyas Iyer had a chat with Stoinis where he asked the all-rounder about it.

"Apparently that's what I am looking like when I celebrate my wickets," Stoinis can be heard telling Iyer in a video posted on IPL Twitter handle. Moreover, Iyer also did a hilarious impression of Stoinis at the end.

"Meet The Hulk - Marcus Stoinis. @MStoinis reveals the mystery behind the Hulk action figure, his pumped-up celebrations & his all-round show against #SRH. DO NOT MISS - Captain @ShreyasIyer15 doing a fun Stoinis impersonation," tweeted the official Twitter handle of the IPL.

Meet The Hulk - Marcus Stoinis@MStoinis reveals the mystery behind the Hulk action figure, his pumped up celebrations & his all-round show against #SRH. DO NOT MISS - Captain @ShreyasIyer15 doing a fun Stoinis impersonation 😅



WATCH 👉https://t.co/mSmIcFkpOe #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/8B685LP4Jw — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 9, 2020

After outclassing SRH in Qualifier 2, Shreyas Iyer's brigade will lock horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in the summit clash on Tuesday.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage