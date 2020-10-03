IPL 2020 | Priyam Garg reveals what Kane Williamson told him after run-out against CSK

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Priyam Garg scored a brilliant 51* off just 26 balls to steer SRH's total to 164/5 against CSK.

Priyam Garg (51*) and Abhishek Sharma (31) starred for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the match against Chennai Super Kings on Friday, as the side secured a seven-run victory against MS Dhoni's men.

After a top-order failure which included an unfortunate run-out of Williamson in mix-up with Garg, the youngster, along with Abhishek, steadied SRH's ship. The duo added 77 runs for the fifth-wicket partnership, and Garg remained unbeaten on 51 off just 23 balls.

The duo interacted in a post-match segment where they talked about their performances in the game.

Abhishek Sharma asked Priyam Garg on what Kane Williamson told him after he returned to the dug-out after his remarkable knock against CSK.

"I was feeling terrible (after the run-out). Williamson was set, it was a mistake but thankfully I played good. When I returned, Williamson said, 'Well played mate. Don't worry, forget about the run-out'," said the teenager.

Abhishek Sharma started his innings slowly but picked up pace after he hit Ravindra Jadeja for a six and a four off successive deliveries in the 14th over of the game.

"I wanted to take some time. After 7-8 balls, I realised I need to hit a big shot. The good thing is you were there at the other end. I thought of taking on Jadeja bhai and thankfully it worked," said Sharma.

Garg, meanwhile, said that he didn't feel pressure even as SRH were in a spot of bother when Abhishek joined him at the crease.

"I wasn't feeling pressure a bit when I was batting with you. Both of us know each other strengths and weaknesses, so we were enjoying a lot. It's my first fifty so I loved it," said Garg.

