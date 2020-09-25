IPL 2020: Prithvi Shaw makes most of lifeline provided by MS Dhoni to slam 50

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Delhi Capital's Prithvi Shaw hits a boundary against Chennai Super Kings on Friday.

Delhi Capitals opener has announced his arrival in the Indian Premier League 2020 with a steady, sound and classic half-century against Chennai Super Kings in Dubai on Friday. The right-handed batsman slammed eight boundaries on his way to score his fifth IPL career fo runs and took 35 deliveries to reach the milestone. Two of those boundaries came in the ninth over against leg spinner Piyush Chawla, who he shot on both the occasion through the cover region.

The batsman also had luck factor on his side as a mistake from none other than CSK skipper MS Dhoni allowed Shaw to continue his innings.

the 38-year-old iconic wicketkeeper was not in his element after he took a clean catch of Prithvi Shaw but failed to realise that the young Mumbai Ranji batsman has knicked the ball.

The incident happened in the first over of the match when Prithvi Shaw was facing right-arm pacer Deepak Chahar. Shaw was yet to hit the boundary in the match and was trying to find his footwork when Chahar’s away moving delivery in the second ball of the match took a faint edge and went into the gloves of Dhoni.

The voice was heard clearly by Simon Doull and Sunil Gavaskar in the IPL commentary box, who wondered how come Dhoni never heard it. For a moment, Chahar could be doubting if there was an edge but when he saw CSK skipper relaxed, his doubts weathered away.

Gavaskar and Doull went on to praise Shaw for his street smartness, who never looked back to see if the catch was taken cleanly; a subconscious habit often made by batsmen after edging the ball.

At the time Prithvi reached his half-century, he built a solid 77-run stand with Shikhar Dhawan (25*) as the duo kept a strong ground for huge DC total.

