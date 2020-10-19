IPL 2020 | Pravin Dubey replaces injured Amit Mishra in Delhi Capitals squad

Image Source : DELHI CAPITALS The Karnataka-based Dubey has played 14 domestic T20 matches for his state, and has 16 wickets to his name, with an economy rate of 6.87.

The Delhi Capitals confirmed the signing of Pravin Dubey as replacement for leg-spinner Amit Mishra for the remainder of the 2020 Indian Premier League season.

Amit Mishra was ruled out the tournament after sustaining an injury to the ring finger of his bowling arm during Delhi Capitals’ match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah on 3rd October 2020. The 37-year-old has undergone surgery, and is recovering at the moment.

Taking to Twitter, DC wrote, "Following @MishiAmit's injury that ruled him out of the tournament, we've secured the services of leg-spinner Pravin Dubey as his replacement for the remainder of the #Dream11IPL season."

Delhi Capitals are currently at the top of the table in IPL 2020 with 14 points from nine matches. They are two points ahead of Mumbai Indians and are close to seal a spot in the playoff stages of the tournament.

Earlier, Ishant Sharma was also ruled out of the tournament with injury while Rishabh Pant is currently on the sidelines as he makes recovery to make a comeback in the playing XI.

DC captain Shreyas Iyer had also faced a shoulder injury during the side's match against Rajasthan Royals last week, but made a return in their next match against Chennai Super Kings.

