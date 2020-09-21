Pain has settled down, scan reports are pretty encouraging: R Ashwin gives injury update

Image Source : TWITTER GRAB R Ashwin

Veteran Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday gave an update on the freak shoulder injury he incurred at the Dubai International Stadium during the IPL 2020 match against Kings XI Punjab.

Ashwin said that the pain has subsided and the scan reports aren't of any concern. However, there is yet no official confirmation from the franchise about the injury and Ashwin's availability for the next game.

"I was in pain as I left the field last night, but the pain has settled down and the scan reports are pretty encouraging too. Thanks for all your love and support, tweeted Ashwin.

I was in pain as I left the field last night, but the pain has settled down and the scan reports are pretty encouraging too. Thanks for all your love and support. 🙏 #IPL2020 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 21, 2020

In his first ball of the game, he dismissed Karun Nair with a flighted delivery before bowling out Nicolas Pooran in the fifth ball. But in the final delivery, he injured his shoulder while making a dive to stop a single from Glenn Maxwell. He immediately walked off the field alongside physio Patrick Farhat.

Earlier on Sunday, after the match, Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer said, "Ashwin's over was a key one, and it changed the game in our favour, but that's what T20 cricket is. Ashwin says he'll be ready for the next game, but in the end the physio is going to decide."

Delhi on Sunday defeated Kings XI Punjab in the Super Over. They will next play Chennai Super Kings at the same venue on September 25.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage