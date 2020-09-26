IPL 2020 | Race for Orange and Purple cap heats up as tournament completes one week

Image Source : IPLT20.COM The race for Orange and Purple Cap heats up as IPL 2020 completes one week.

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League has completed one week since its inception. The tournament has so far seen a Super Over, two of the most expensive final overs in its history, a record for most runs in a single innings as captain (KL Rahul's 132* vs RCB) and two matches where teams scored 200+ in an innings.

Safe to say, it is been a very eventfuls start to the tournament.

Justifiably, the race for the Orange and Purple cap in IPL 2020 is heating up, After the game between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals on Friday, the holders for both the caps have changed again.

CSK's Faf du Plessis holds the Orange Cap with 173 runs in three matches, while Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada, who has taken five matches in two wickets, wears the purple cap at the moment.

Here are the lists:

Orange Cap list:

Faf du Plessis (Chennai Super Kings) - 173 runs KL Rahul (Kings XI Punjab) - 153 runs Mayank Agarwal (Kings XI Punjab) - 115 runs Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians) - 92 runs AB de Villiers (Royal Challengers Bangalore) - 79 runs

Purple Cap list:

Kagiso Rabada (Delhi Capitals) - 5 wickets Sam Curran (Chennai Super Kings) - 5 wickets Mohammed Shami (Kings XI Punjab) - 4 wickets Sheldon Cottrell (Kings XI Punjab) - 4 wickets Yuzvendra Chahal (Royal Challengers Bangalore) - 4 wickets

After their comprehensive win over CSK on Friday, DC stand at the top of the points table with four points, having won both their first two games so far. KXIP are second while Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals are third and fourth. Although all three teams have two points each, their net run rates determine their positions.

On Saturday, Kolkata Knight Riders will face SunRisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

