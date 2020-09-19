IPL 2020: Not Virat Kohli or AB de Villiers, Sunil Gavaskar names this player as RCB's 'match-winner'

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES RCB may have two of the best batsmen in the world in Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, but Sunil Gavaskar picked this player as the franchise's match-winner ahead of IPL 2020.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are chasing a maiden Indian Premier League title as they gear up for the 13th edition of the tournament. The RCB had a disastrous outing in the 2019 season, when they finished at the bottom of the table.

Virat Kohli's men will be aiming to amend things under a new coaching staff led by Simon Katich as head coach and Mike Hesson as Director of Cricket Operations. The side is also bolstered with new recruits like Aaron Finch, Adam Zampa and Chris Morris, among others.

Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar talked about RCB in detail, and said that while Virat and AB de Villiers are two of their mos important players, others need to step up this time.

“Why a team like Royal Challengers Bangalore hasn’t won the title as yet is a puzzle. Any team that has Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers should never be short of runs and maybe that’s also a problem, for when these two failed, as humans sometimes do, then the others haven’t put their hands up. They have a new coach and will be hoping that this will be their year,” Gavaskar wrote in his column for Sportstar.

The cricketer-turned-commentator also picked the one match-winner for RCB in the pitches of UAE, which often tend to go slower and assist spin.

“On pitches that will get slower, it may be a good idea to have both the champion batsmen open the batting while the ball is hard and new and will come on to the bat nicely than when the spinners are operating. Leggie Yuzvendra Chahal could be a match-winner for RCB on those pitches,” Gavaskar said.

Yuzvendra Chahal has been one of the major first-team players for the RCB and is expected to lead the spin-attack for the franchise this time.

RCB will begin their campaign in the tournament against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 21.

