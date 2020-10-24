IPL 2020 | Why KKR's Nitish Rana showed jersey with name 'Surinder' after half-century against DC

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Nitish Rana scored an important half-century against Delhi Capitals and dedicated the knock to his father-in-law, who passed away yesterday.

Kolkata Knight Riders' Nitish Rana returned to run-scoring in the match against Delhi Capitals, as he scored an important half-century after the side had lost three early wickets in the game.

Rana opened the batting alongside Shubman Gill and held one end as wickets continued to fall at the other. The 26-year-old then forged a partnership with Sunil Narine, who also returned to run-scoring with his trademark pinch-hitting prowess.

Rana paced his innings well as he played the supportive role with Narine, occasionally punishing the bad deliveries but largely dealing in singles and doubles. He reached his half-century in 35 deliveries, which was his second of the season.

Incidentally, his first fifty of IPL 2020 also came against the Capitals.

After the half-century, a member of the squad gave Rana a KKR jersey with name 'Surinder' on it. Rana then showed the jersey towards the dressing room.

Rana made this gesture in tribute to his father-in-law Surinder Marwah, who passed away after a battle with cancer on October 23.

Watch:

Sent in to open the innings, @NitishRana_27 responds with a fine 5️⃣0️⃣ and dedicates it to his father in law, who passed away yesterday.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/1LUINkpqpe — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 24, 2020

The partnership between Rana and Narine put Delhi Capitals on backfoot in the first innings. KKR face a must-win match against the Capitals to sustain their chances for a playoff qualification.

Rana was eventually dismissed on 81 in the final over of the innings as KKR finished on a strong total of 194/6 in 20 overs.

The Knight Riders are currently fourth in the table with 10 points.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage