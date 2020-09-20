Image Source : PTI IPL 2020, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni's winning return makes Twitterati emotional

Chennai Super Kings took last year final's revenge from Mumbai Indian in the opening game of IPL 2020 with a 5-wicket win. The MS Dhoni-led side outclassed Mumbai in all three departments to start their campaign on a high note in the absence of their marquee players like Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, who have opted out from the tournament due to personal reason.

Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis' fifties helped CSK chased down the 163-run target with four balls to spare at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Rayudu slammed 71 runs off 48 deliveries, while Du Plessis played a tremendous unbeaten knock of 58 runs to take his team to victory line in the opener.

Earlier, comeback man MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl first at the slow track in Abu Dhabi. After a good start, Mumbai Indians managed just 22 runs and lost three wickets in the last three overs to be restricted to 162/9.

Lungi Ngidi (3/38) struck twice in the penultimate over and Deepak Chahar (2/32) took one as the CSK put the breaks on the MI innings after the defending champions were 121/3 at the start of the 15th over.

After limiting MI to 162/9 earlier in the evening, the CSK got off to a shaky start to their chase. Openers Shane Watson and Murali Vijay were dismissed in the first two overs and the CSK found themselves 6/2 at the start of the third. However, the next wicket came only 14 overs later and during this time, du Plessis and Rayudu put up 115 for the third wicket to practically take the game away from MI.

The social media had a field day with the return of mega T20 carnival. Fans were excited to see their cricketing hero back on the field, especially Dhoni, who return to competitive cricket after 437 days.

Might not be a 3D player but still fairly efficient at the one dimension he has....top knock Ambati Rayudu 👌🙌 #CSK #MIvCSK #IPL2020 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 19, 2020

Dhoni didn't even make a run but it was all about his team's resilience. Faf deservedly finished the match. Well done #CSK #CSKvsMI #MIvsCSK #IPLinUAE — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) September 19, 2020

Great start to the IPL. Looks like it's going to be a cracker of a tournament.

Rayudu and Du plessis were brilliant but Sam Curran's cameo in the end was the difference.

Idli beats Vada Pav again #CSKvsMI — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 19, 2020

It's not always about Finishing, Its about Winning.. sometimes, being a bit late at the end is good thing.. Overall, Fantastic Comeback Thala!! Hope you will lead us to the FOUR!#MSDhoni #Csk pic.twitter.com/y1Uz8aDqsP — vEDITz (@Vidyadhar_R) September 19, 2020

