IPL 2020 | Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma scripts two massive records with 37th half-century

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday scripted two massive records en route to his 37th half-century in Indian Premier League. He achieved both the feats during Mumbai's second game in the ongoing IPL 2020 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Hitting four sixes and a solitary boundary off 39 balls, Rohit scored his 37th half-century in IPL, which helped Mumbai bounce back from 8/1 to 105 for two while also stitching a 90-run second-wicket stand alongside Suryakumar Yadav.

En route to the knock, Rohit did not just become the highest run-getter against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL history, but also surpassed Sunrisers Hyderabad's captain David Warner and RCB skipper Virat Kohli to become the highest run-scorer against a single opponent in the history of the tournament. Following his fifty, Rohit amassed 875 runs against KKR from 26 innings (both counting at the time of writing).

The half-century also helped him surpass Delhi Capitals' opener Shikhar Dhawan and RCB's star batsman AB de Villiers to amass 38 half-century-plus scores in IPL history. He now stands fourth in the all-time list after Warner (48), Kohli (41) and Suresh Raina (39).

Earlier in the evening, Mumbai Indians lost the toss and were put to bat first. Young Shivam Mabi provided an early breakthrough to KKR as he dismissed Quinton de Kock in the second over. But Mumbai's second-wicket pair helped revive the team's innings as they now stare at a healthy total against Kolkata Knight Riders.

