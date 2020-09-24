IPL 2020 | Mumbai Indians break UAE jinx, extend KKR domination - All numbers from KKR vs MI clash

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Mumbai Indians

After their ritualistic first-match loss last week in the season opener, Mumbai Indians have finally bounced back to win their second match in IPL 2020 as they beat their bogey team, Kolkata Knight Riders by a comprehensive 49 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Rohit Sharma's sensational 80 on his record-breaking evening set the tone for Mumbai Indians' 195-run total. In the chase, an inexperienced opening pair of Sunil Narine and Shubman Gill struggled against the formidable three-man pace attack of Mumbai. Such was their prowess that even the ever-daunting Andre Russell failed to power Kolkata through.

Here are the numbers from KKR vs MI match...

20 wins for Mumbai Indians against Kolkata which is the most by any IPL team against an opponent. It is also their 11th straight win against the franchise. The next best one-sided rivalry has been KKR's 17-match winning record against KXIP.

1st The 49-run defeat has been KKR's first loss in a season opener since 2013.

1st the 49-run, on the other hand, is now Mumbai's first win on UAE solid in seven attempts. In the UAE leg of IPL 2014, Mumbai were the only team to have finished without a win. The streak then extended to six after their five-wicket loss to Chennai in Abu Dhabi last week.

18 Man of the Match awards for Rohit after his breathtaking 80. He now stands third having surpassed David Warner and now standing behind Chris Gayle (21) and AB de Villiers (20).

