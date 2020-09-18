IPL 2020: Sanjay Bangar points out 'the most challenging' aspect MS Dhoni might face as CSK captain

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar pointed out "the most challenging" part MS Dhoni might face when he leads CSK in IPL 2020.

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League begins on September 19 when MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings take on the Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi. The match will also mark the return of MS Dhoni to cricket action after more than a year.

A lot has been said on the challenges Dhoni might face upon his return to cricket. Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen had earlier said that he is looking forward to see Dhoni's mindset as he bats and leads the side after such a long break.

Former Indian batting coach Sanjay Bangar has now talked about the "most challenging part" Dhoni might face as the captain of Chennai Super Kings.

"MSD as a captain, I know has a lot of experience, he has other experienced players as well, but how will he adjust these experienced players on field is what I am eager to watch. I do not think there will be any challenges he will face during batting or bowling with respect to these experienced players,” Bangar said on Star Sports' Cricket Connected.

“The most challenging aspect will be considering the T20 format is based on athleticism and fielding plays a vital role in this format, how will he manage his senior players placing them on the field. I think this will be the most challenging part as a captain for him.”

The Chennai Super Kings, infamously nicknamed the 'Daddy Army' due to the presence of a number of senior players in the side, faced a setback when two of their key cricketers, Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh withdrew from the tournament ahead of its start.

Bangar further pointed out that IPL is the "perfect platform to unearth talent."

“The Indian Premier League has been the perfect platform to unearth talent and I hope this year too, we get to see that. The teams are stacked up really well and all eyes will be on the opening game between MI and CSK. We will be watching MS Dhoni play after a year, and am sure everyone is waiting to see him back in action. Let the games begin,” said Bangar.

